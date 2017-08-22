A Gallatin County Sheriff’s deputy responding to a 911 hang up call on Monday night arrested a Belgrade man after seeing evidence of drug use in a garage.

Jordan G. Shepard, 26, faces a $5,000 bond after he was charged with criminal possession of dangerous drugs in Gallatin County Justice Court Tuesday morning.

According to charging documents, a deputy was responding to a 911 hang up call on River Rock Drive in Belgrade when he saw through a window a man bent over a dresser pushed up against a wall in the garage of the residence. After speaking with another resident, the deputy found no disturbance. As he passed the windows to the garage, the deputy saw a red plate with a thick line of a white, powder-like substance where he had earlier seen the man. A rolled up piece of paper was next to the plate.

When asked by the deputy about the substance, Shepard reportedly said the powder was Tylenol.

Story continues below



Shepard later admitted that the substance was Xanax, which he did not have a prescription for.

When the garage was opened, an infant was reported sleeping not more than 10 feet away from where Shepard was seen inhaling the powder. An open bag of marijuana was on the dresser next to the place and baby formula was also stored on top of the dresser.

A half pill and intact pill later determined to be Alprazolam (Xanax), a Schedule IV benzodiazepine, were reportedly found next to the plate.

The Department of Public Health and Human Services also were reportedly contacted due to the arrest.