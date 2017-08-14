HELENA (AP) — Better weather was expected to help firefighters in western Montana battle a blaze that forced the evacuation of 165 residences on Sunday.

Fire information officer Sig Palm says the winds are supposed to be slower, the humidity higher and the temperatures a bit lower on Monday.

The lightning-caused Lolo Peak Fire, which started nearly a month ago, has burned more than 15 square miles of land southwest of Missoula.

Sunday’s evacuations were ordered for residences along U.S. Highway 12 west of Lolo after a thunderstorm with strong winds moved into the area late Saturday night

Authorities went door-to-door on Sunday morning telling people that they had to leave the section of Highway 12 between Bear Creek and Fort Fizzle.

Fire managers will update residents during a briefing at 7 p.m. at the Lolo school.