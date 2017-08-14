HELENA – The Lewis and Clark County Historical Society is continuing its summer-long series on historic neighborhoods with a new tour in the month of August.

The next two Sundays they’ll hold tours of the South Central Historic District.

The district is quite large and contains many homes that were an integral part of Helena’s early beginnings in the late 1800’s.

Included on the tour is the home of Frank Jezick, a Croatian stonemason responsible for much of the stonework in the neighborhood, including his own two homes and barn. And there’s the cul de sac at the end of Cutler Street, from which you can see the city’s former ‘Red Light District’ and many of Helena’s iconic structures.

“What you see here is a working class area, but also you have a scattering of some more extravagant homes that have occurred up here,” explained Lewis and Clark Historical Society volunteer Kathy Macefield. “This development happened like this until the late 1800’s when the people who were making a lot of money, the millionaires, decided that rather than to live up this way, they on to the other side of the gulch which we call the Mansion District.”

The South Central Historic Tours will be held each of the next two Sundays, Aug. 20 and 27 at 2 p.m. They’ll meet at the corner of South Rodney and State Streets. It’s $5 per adult and free for children.