British Columbia has had so many wildfires that a State of Emergency was declared weeks ago. The fires and the smoke continue, and most of the smoke over Montana’s Big Sky is coming from our northern neighbors. A front will continue to move through the state tonight with a few isolated thunderstorms, but also a push of cleaner air. The BC smoke will be pushed off to the south by the increasing north flow, which should bring in cleaner air. Wednesday will be mostly sunny for most of the state, but scattered thunderstorms will pop over the southwestern mountains. Storm will reach as far north as Helena, but there’s a better chance of storms south of the Capital area. Highs will be in the 70s and 80s. Thursday will be a nice August day with highs in the 70s and 80s, mostly sunny skies and light wind. Friday, a few thunderstorms are possible but most places will be dry. Highs will warm into the 80s. This weekend, temperatures will push toward 90. Gusty southwest winds could develop at times resulting in critical fire weather. More thunderstorms are possible next week as a big, colder low pressure moves in from the Pacific. Stay tuned for more on this developing storm.

Have a great day.

Curtis Grevenitz

Chief Meteorologist