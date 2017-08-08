A Billings couple starved, burned, and tied their 3-year-old son up with rope and duct tape, according to charging documents filed in Yellowstone County District Court.

Cornelius Mitchell, 49, and his wife, Julie, 40, are charged with two counts of aggravated assault, assault with a weapon, three counts of assault on a minor and one count of endangering the welfare of children.

The Mitchell’s have yet to make their initial court appearances on the charges, which includes six felonies.

The abuse allegedly occurred from October of 2014, beginning when the boy was 3, to May of 2017.

The couple took their son to a Billings hospital in February because he was having seizures. Hospital staff noted that the boy was dangerously thin and had bruises, scabs and injury marks all over his body.

The boy’s body temperature was measured at 93 degrees, which is hypothermic.

When asked by hospital staff about the boy’s injuries, the Mitchells said he self-harms.

The victim was transported to a Salt Lake City hospital; his condition was so bad he became comatose for three days, according to court documents.

Several doctors analyzed the boy to determine his condition and came to the conclusion that the boy was being abused. Doctors found ligature marks on the boy’s arms, which they believed to be evidence that he had been tied up.

Multiple skin abrasions, old scars, rib fractures and broken bones in the boy’s hand were documented by doctors, who determined the boy was severely anemic.

The Mitchell's told the doctors they had to lock up food in the house because the boy would eat everything.

“(He) never gets full,” Cornelius Mitchell said to the doctors. The doctors told law enforcement they did not believe this explanation because the boy was so unhealthily thin.

The couple told doctors their son only sleeps about five hours a week.

The boy’s parents said they sometimes have to put the child in physical holds and restrain him because of his episodes, but doctors reported that the boy never exhibited tantrums while in their care.

Some of the victim’s injuries would have caused “excruciating pain,” according to the doctors.

The victim had virtually no weight gain for three years, according to court documents.

Lesions were discovered under the boy's arms, legs and back which were consistent with being burned by a heated lighter.

Witnesses told detectives that they heard the boy being beaten and crying. One witness said she observed the boy standing on a puppy pad in the basement with a belt draped around his shoulders. The woman said Cornelius Mitchell told her the belt was a way to remind the boy what happens when he’s bad.

The woman told law enforcement that the boy does not have a bed but instead sleeps on the floor without a pillow or blanket.

Another witness reported seeing the boy standing naked on a puppy pad in the living room.

The Mitchells said their son had been diagnosed with autism, but doctors said they doubted the diagnosis. Medical professionals reported that the boy’s behavior was likely a response to the ongoing abuse.

The couple is being held at the Yellowstone County jail on $100,000 bond each.