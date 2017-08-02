A Billings man under investigation for sharing and downloading more than 150 images of child pornography, including an image of an infant being sexually abused, was charged on Wednesday.

Phillip Kellerhals, 40, was set to make his initial court appearance in Yellowstone County Justice Court on Wednesday on one count of sexual abuse of children.

The Montana Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force received a tip that child pornography was being shared online through an IP address located in Billings. The tip included three images of child pornography that had been transmitted.

Police traced the IP address back to the address where Kellerhals lives on Avenue E. Investigators obtained a search warrant and went through Kellerhals’ home to look for evidence.

Story continues below



Kellerhals’ wife shared with law enforcement her husband’s laptop and password to access the device.

One of the investigators at the scene noticed some words on a piece of paper that he recognized as terms that commonly refer to child pornography.

Investigators found child pornography on Kellerhals’ cell phone that depicted girls under the age of 12 being sexually abused. One of the images was that of an infant girl being raped, according to court documents.

A total of 158 images and two videos of child pornography were found on the cell phone and were sent to the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children for identification.

Eight of the files contained child victims who were identified by law enforcement.

Kellerhals is being held at the Yellowstone County jail on $500,000 bond.