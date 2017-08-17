A Billings area man could be facing 80 years in prison after admitting to the murder of a Glasgow woman whose body was found on a road.

Jay Donald Witkowski, 29, appeared Wednesday in a Glasgow courtroom and pleaded guilty to deliberate homicide for the New Year’s Eve murder of Evenlynn Garcia.

In a plea agreement, prosecutors and Witkowski will recommend he receive a sentence of 70 years in prison with an additional 10 years for using a dangerous weapon. He is scheduled to be sentenced next month.

Garcia, 30, was found severely injured in the road by a passerby on New Year’s Eve. Prosecutors said she was in a car with Witkowski when he repeatedly stabbed her and beat her with a tire iron. Witkowski then pushed her out of the moving vehicle and ran over her.

A passerby found the woman in the road covered in blood and called for help. She was flown to a hospital in Billings where she died three days later.

Witkowski was arrested on the night of the incident when police were called to a report of a carjacking. A resident reported that Witkowski had shown up at his home claiming someone had tried to carjack him and stab him.