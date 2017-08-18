BILLINGS – A Billings woman said she was in the area of Thursday’s deadly terrorist attack in Spain just minutes before it happened.

Janiel Olson, a graduate of West High and MSU-B, was vacationing in Barcelona this week. She said she was in the Las Ramblas area of Barcelona where the attack occurred about 30 minutes before it happened.

Olson said she was tired and decided to go back to the hotel to take an afternoon nap. When she got to her hotel room, worried texts started to come in.

“All of a sudden we’re getting text messages and calls,” said Olson. “It’s terrifying. I want to pinch myself and wake up from this.”

Story continues below



Olson said she turned on the news, locked her hotel door and did not plan on leaving again.

“We had talked about things like this happening in the world but to have it be on a street that we have been at every single day since we’ve been here,” said Olson. “To have us miss it by a half an hour…it’s terrifying.”

She hopes to be able to leave on her scheduled flight out of Barcelona tomorrow.

Former Griz basketball coach Wayne Tinkle, along with his son Tres and Billings’ Kendal Manuel were also in Barcelona this week on an Oregon State Basketball trip.

Tinkle posted a video on Twitter on Thursday to inform everyone that he and his team are safe, but admittedly shaken after witnessing the incident and its aftermath in person.

Over a dozen people have been confirmed dead, with over 80 others injured. The Islamic State released a statement saying it was an ISIS-inspired attack.

MTN’s Samantha Harrelson