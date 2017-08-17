HELENA – On Thursday afternoon, Lewis and Clark County Coroner, Bryan Backeberg released the name of the man whose body was found last week in a creek near Lincoln.

The Montana State Crime Lab in Missoula confirmed that the body of 50-year-old Warren T Kimmel of Helena was found in Copper Creek. Warren was located in the water by a father and his son fishing in the area on August 9.

The cause of death is pending a final autopsy and toxicology report. Backeberg reported last week that preliminary results showed Kimmel’s injuries were consistent with drowning.

*Originally it was reported that the body was found in Landers Fork Creek. That has since been corrected.