(HELENA) State and local leaders joined workers at Boeing’s fabrication facility in Helena Thursday morning to celebrate a major expansion.

“These are momentous events for all of us who are partnered up around what’s going on here,” said Helena Mayor Jim Smith.

Boeing Helena has added more than 90,000 square feet to its facility, bringing it to more than 250,000 square feet in total. The extra space will let them greatly expand their capacity.

Kevin Poulin, Boeing Helena’s director, said the first piece of new equipment will be installed in January, and it will be operational by June. After that, the facility will gradually ramp up its production.

The Helena facility is one of 12 manufacturing sites in Boeing’s commercial airplane fabrication operation. It specializes in precision machining on parts made from hard metals.

The newly added space will be dedicated to producing parts for the 777X, Boeing’s newest airliner. Boeing Helena is the first site to start production work on that plane. It will make terminal end fittings and side-of-body chords, key parts that connecting the plane’s wing to its body.

“Every time you look in the sky, you’re going to be able to see what you did in a little part of that,” said Perry Moore, leader of the Wing Integrated Product Team for the 777X.

The first finished 777X is scheduled to be delivered in 2020. Boeing says it will be the largest, most fuel-efficient twin-engine jet in the world.

This is the second major expansion Boeing has made at the Helena facility since purchasing it from Summit Aeronautics group in 2010. Boeing Helena now employs about 150 people. Leaders say there won’t be immediate job openings after the expansion, but they plan to add more employees over time as they increase production.

Gov. Steve Bullock said Thursday that Boeing’s success is a sign that Montana is seeing strong growth in manufacturing. He said the state’s manufacturing rate is increasing at twice the national average.

“We have talented trained workers, we’ve got a responsive government and a great business climate,” Bullock said. “It’s really exciting to see a national company like Boeing making investments right here at home.”

Boeing leaders said they are making these investments in Helena because of the quality of the work that’s done here – and because of the people who make it happen.

“I think it’s a testament to the capability and talent we have here at Boeing Helena,” said Poulin. “It’s a vote of confidence in our employees and this site that we can deliver on our commitments.”

“You’ve helped earn this growth and opportunity in this local community,” Boeing Fabrication vice president and general manager Kim Smith told employees. “Congratulations to you for that.”