After a water main break on Monday, the Vaughn Water & Sewer District has issued a boil order for its customers.

Water service has been restored, but VWSD staff said the water tank was drained.

The company said they issued the boil order because the water could be contaminated as a result of the main break. The break caused a loss of pressure in the distribution system.

The VWSD is working to resolve the issue, but the boil order is in effect until further notice. The company will notify its customers when the order has been lifted.

Story continues below



A boil order means that water must be boiled before it can be safely used. The VWSD says to boil the water, let it boil for a minute and cool it down. Using bottled water is also recommended.

Water should be boiled before all uses including drinking, making ice, brushing teeth, washing dishes and food prep.

VWSD said boiling water does have safety risks, however. Boiling can elevate the nitrate/nitrite levels in the water and may be dangerous for infants under six months. Pregnant and nursing women should also be cautious. The VWSD recommends using bottled water during the boil order.

If an infant does drink water containing nitrate or nitrites could become seriously ill and if left untreated could die. Symptoms include shortness of breath and blue baby syndrome.

According to the VWSD, contaminated water could contain fecal coliform and E. coli bacteria. When consumed, symptoms could cause diarrhea, cramps, nausea and headaches among other symptoms. Those with weaker immune systems, infants, young children, pregnant women and the elderly are particularly at risk.

To reach the EPA Safe Drinking Water Hotline call 1-800-426-4791.