BILLINGS – The FBI said on Monday that no arrests have been made in connection with the murder of three people in Lodge Grass, but the man who was the subject of BOLO alert sent to law enforcement was arrested Monday night.

Roderick Plentyhawk, 32, was booked into the Yellowstone County Jail, where he’s being held without bond on one count of possession of stolen property.

The FBI said, on Monday, no arrests have been made and declined to comment on whether any persons of interest had been identified in the murders of Leslie Frank Nomee Jr, 27, Denise Stewart Nomee, 25, and Nehemiah Broken Rope, 30.

Plentyhawk was identified last week in an internal memo sent to law enforcement as a suspect in the murders. It’s unclear if he’s still considered a suspect.

Story continues below



The victims were all shot to death during an “exchange of gunfire,” said authorities. The incident reportedly was drug fueled.

Two other people were wounded, though authorities have not commented on the condition of those individuals.

The home on Helen Street where the victims were killed, burned to the ground just four days after the murders.