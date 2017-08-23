HELENA – Because of fire danger, the Helena Brewers have canceled their fireworks show scheduled for this Saturday.

In a release issued Thursday, the Brewers said the dry conditions in Lewis and Clark County and the potential risk of fire prompted the cancellation.

“We are disappointed that we have to cancel our second fireworks show of the season,” said Helena President/GM Paul Fetz. “Our goal is to always provide the best fan experience, but we also want to make sure we keep everyone in our community safe.”

Last year was the first year the Brewers put on a fireworks show. This year they added a second show to provide fans with more opportunities to see the fireworks.

The game will still go on. Starting at 7:30 p.m. on Saturday the Brewers will host the Missoula Osprey.