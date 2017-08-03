(NBC) A Boise State University student is recovering after someone jumped onto her from a bridge while she was floating the Boise River.

It happened Sunday night when a man jumped off Boise’s Baybrook Bridge and landed on top of 19-year-old Cienna Cook.

“She didn’t see it at all. It wasn’t until she was under water she realized what happened,” Cienna’s mother, Heidi Cook, said.

“It Caused the inner tube to pop. She was helpless because this was a really, really heavy impact,” Heidi added. “She had a lot of internal bruising, but more seriously she had some internal bleeding.”

Story continues below



The impact left Cienna floating helplessly down the river.

“Floating down the river, literally drowning. Unable to move. Unable to do anything to help herself. Luckily, one of the, what we assume was one of that guy’s friends, rushed off the bridge and essentially jumped in and rescued her,” Heidi said.

Once her daughter was pulled to shore the whole group took off.

“The guy who jumped on her actually left the scene. He didn’t do anything to help her when he was in the water, he did nothing to help her after the water. It was kind of like a hit and run,” Heidi said.

Read more here.