HELENA – The Broadwater County Fair and Rodeo kicked off Thursday and lasts all weekend.

Fill up on carnival food such as the walking taco, pizza or barbecue; shop for handmade jewelry or put on your cowboy boots and head to the NRA youth and adult rodeo.

There is something for everyone.

John Rauser, Broadwater County Fair Chairman, said there are 40 local vendors that have set up booths for the fair. He said the best part is seeing the kids with the animals they’ve worked with.