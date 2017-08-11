MONTANA – On Friday, Governor Steve Bullock issued a new Executive Order declaring a fire emergency for the state of Montana.

“We will continue to do everything we can to make sure folks on the ground have the resources they need to protect Montanans and their property until every single fire is put out,” said Governor Bullock.

The declaration allows Governor Bullock to continue to mobilize additional state resources and the Montana National Guard to combat the fires and to expend funds to meet the contingencies and needs that may arise from them.

Several new fires have started over the last few weeks. A storm sparked several small fires in Glacier National Park earlier this week, prompting closures of some areas of the park. Crews are battling a pair of wildfires near Polson. Seeley Lake is closed so helicopters can use the lake to battle the fires in the area and residents have been told to leave because of hazardous fire conditions. The Gibralter Fire near Eureka started on Monday and has grown to just under 1,700 acres.

Several other fires continue to burn across Montana causing smokey skies to plague much of the state.

Bullock originally declared a fire emergency to exist in the state of Montana on July 23, 2017.