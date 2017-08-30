HELENA-Local, state and federal fire officials trying to stay ahead of any more fire starts have announced a ban on all campfires starting Saturday morning at 12:01 am.

The ban will be in place in a 21 county region of Central Montana from Beaverhead County in the south and north to the Canadian border.

All campfires on county, tribal, state and federal lands will be prohibited.

With energy release components at unprecedented levels, Tri-Lakes Fire Chief Bob Drake says now is the time to reduce the risk of human-caused fires.

Chief Drake says departments like his are also faced with staffing shortages, with college and university students back at school, and limited resources available from the state and federal level.

“I was on the fire department back in 2000 when conditions were really, really bad in 2000 and we had our big fires here locally in 2000,” says Drake.

“They are worse now than I have ever seen them. The probability of ignition is almost a hundred percent. If you get a spark, if you get a lightning strike it’s gonna start.”

Chief drake says we all need to be extremely cautious with any type of open spark or open flame.

Find out more about the restriction at https://firerestrictions.us/mt