HELENA – Four Capital High students placed second in the International Mathematical Modeling Challenge.

Caleb Noble, Jack Murphy, Willie Gross and Jaskrit Singh were named Meritorious in the competition which consisted of 49 teams from 27 countries.

The students were asked to create an algorithm to solve a real world problem. They spent five days working on the problem and were surprised to hear they did so well.

Murphy said that placing second internationally was humbling.

“I think in our hearts we know that we hung with the best and smartest kids in the world,” said Murphy. “I think we’re all proud of ourselves and happy to represent Capital High and Montana.”

Team Coach, Dennis Peterson, said he’s very proud of the students. He added that they proved that the public school students can compete, and excel against other schools that focus on science and mathematics.

The also thanked retired Carroll College professor Marie Vanisko for teaching and helping train the team.