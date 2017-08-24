HELENA – Carroll College welcomed 305 new freshmen this week. The parking lot next to Guadalupe Hall was filled with parents and students carrying refrigerators, blankets, lamps and everything a new college student could need.

Around 80 Carroll College student volunteers took a few days off from their summer to help the freshman get situated. Izzy Geragahty, one of those students handed out key cards and gave directions.

“We helped unload all of the cars, so the parents get a little slack from probably long drives, we heard someone drove all the way from New York, Alaska and Hawaii, well not I’m sure, people from Hawaii didn’t drive,” said Geragahty.

In the parking lot next to Guadalupe, music was playing and students were dancing while unpacking for their dorms.

“I’m looking forward to meeting new people and trying new things and it’s kind of like a fresh start you get to decide who you want to be and what do you want to do,” said Kathryn Walker, Carroll College freshman.

On the men’s floor, Nathan Fuffatto said he is at Carroll for sports, track.

“I brought all the basics, headphones, I got my lap top in here, some storage stuff, I just got my textbooks, I’m excited to get to know the track team better and getting to know fellow freshman better and everyone, i’m excited to start classes too,” said Fuffatto.

Kendra Woodland, also a freshman from Helena, said its cool meeting so many new people.

“Its fun because I get to meet new people like from Colorado, Washington, and Idaho, I’m from Helena so its cool to see all that. I’m hoping to meet some life long friends and like….teach me how to have a great career when I get older,” said Woodland.

During the festivities, Carroll swag was also handed out.

The College volunteers suggested that freshman get involved with school clubs their first year, sot they will able to get in touch with their peers, stay active and get involved with the community.