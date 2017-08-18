HELENA – The Montana Department of Natural Resources and Conservation announced Thursday, that a Carroll College graduate has joined the team to fight the spread of invasive species in Montana Waters.

Kate Wilson will serve as the new Invasive Species Outreach Coordinator for the DNRC. She finished her undergrad at Carroll before heading to the University of Florida where she earned her Masters of Science at the Center for Aquatic and Invasive Plants.

“We are thrilled that Kate has decided to return to Montana and apply her passion and expertise to our program,” said Stephanie Hester, DNRC’s Invasive Species Program Manager. “In Alberta, she built the province’s aquatic invasive species program from the ground up. As director of the Pend Oreille Basin Commission in Idaho, she participated in the development of some of the first watercraft inspection stations in the West. She has an incredible skillset.”

“I’m passionate about conserving Montana’s irreplaceable natural resources and excited to apply my expertise to the prevention and management of all invasive species that threaten our state,” Wilson said.

Story continues below



Over the last year, Montana agencies have worked together to fight the further spread of the invasive mussels. In October of 2016, water samples came back positive for invasive mussel larvae in Tiber Reservoir. Samples from Canyon Ferry, the Missouri River upstream from Townsend and the Milk River downstream from Nelson Reservoir come back suspect.

The discovery triggered a natural resource emergency in Montana and led to several recommended strategies to manage the threat of invasive mussels spreading to other areas.

Over the last year, Hester said DNRC has been working to strengthen invasive species management at the local, state and regional levels.

“It’s imperative we improve management of the invasive species already here in Montana, as well as preparing for new threats,” Hester said. “Prevention is the best strategy to combat invasive species.”

Wilson will start her new position with DNRC in September 2017.