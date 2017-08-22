HELENA – Carroll College has taken the top spot as the best college in the state.

Carroll says the rankings are based on a recent data from Niche which analyzes federal data from the U.S. Department of Educationon on academics, admissions, financial value and student life, along with reviews from students and alumni.

According to the data, Carroll’s acceptance rate is 64 percent and the SAT scores range from 970 to 1200.

Faculty to student ratio is 13 to 1. The data also reports that 93 percent of students agree that “professors put a lot of effort into teaching their classes.”

The top two phrases that were used by students to describe Carroll were, a “Great education, but expensive” and “An atmosphere that makes me feel at home.”

Carroll also ranked highly compared to other national colleges.

For “Best Catholic Colleges in America”, Carroll was ranked 58 out of 168. When compared to the other “Best Small Colleges in America” Carroll ranked 214 of 1,019.

Other notable national rankings included:

197 out of 1,140 as the Safest college campus in America

258 out of 1,303 for the hardest college to get accepted to in America

410 out of 1,373 for the best student life in America

Carroll ranked lower on the diversity scale coming in at 1,085 out of 1,667 for the most diverse colleges in the country.

Of all other national statistics, Carroll ranked in the top 50 percent or higher.

To read about the methodology for how the rankings were decided click here.