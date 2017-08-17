BARCELONA – Spanish police say at least 13 people are dead and dozens injured after a van jumped a curb and slammed into pedestrians on a busy street in Barcelona in what authorities are calling a terrorist attack.

Catalan authorities said they have arrested two people in connection to the attack.

The attack happened in Barcelona’s Las Ramblas District, a busy tourist area. It stretches 1.2 kilometers, with a pedestrian-only walkway in the center of the avenue and vehicle traffic allowed on both sides.

Las Ramblas is one of Barcelona’s top tourist draws, a place to stroll and soak in the city’s historic charm while doing some serious people-watching.

Story continues below



A van plowed into a crowd of people, creating what witnessed described as a chaotic scene.

“There was police everywhere, ambulances, fire engines, like bomb disposal squads and stuff,” said one tourist.

Police and emergency services rushed to the area and people ran away in a panic. Police cordoned off the area and shut down stores.

One witness said she stopped into a restaurant on the same street just minutes before the attack.

Las Ramblas is one of Barcelona’s top tourist draws, a place to stroll and soak in the city’s historic charm while doing some serious people-watching.

“I just walked it..like…six minutes prior, not even. I just ran in, I was going to go catch a cab to go visit a friend, and i ran in to use the rest room….and as I was running out, I couldn’t get out. So it was in a span of like four minutes,” said Chrystle King, an American tourist

This is the latest in a string of terror-related car attacks in Europe.