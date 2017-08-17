LOCKWOOD – A little brown-colored black bear is making the rounds in Lockwood and was caught on video eating pond plants during its latest appearance.

Homeowner Cynthia St. Charles caught the bear on video helping itself to a hearty dose of greens from her Koi pond.

“I was just stunned. I thought it would drink out of the pond. I never dreamed it would enter the pond and splash around and have such a good time. I thought it would eat my fish but it didn’t bother my fish, they’re all there,” St. Charles said.

The video was taken Wednesday afternoon off of Box Canyon Road in Lockwood’s Emerald Hills. Before the bear went for a dip in her Koi pond, St. Charles said, he spent some time in her yard, ate apples off of her apple tree and came face-to-face with one of her dogs.

“I heard the dog barking and it was a really sharp, scared bark. I could tell she was in the garage and I went down, the garage door was open, and I was very surprised to see the dog and the bear having a standoff right in my garage. I was just shocked to see the bear in the garage. But when the bear saw me it did move on out,” St. Charles said.

She said the bear then went on to climb into her apple tree and ate apples for about 20 minutes before drinking water out of her dog’s dish.

St. Charles has since scooped out the remaining pond plants in the pond, put her grill in her garage and removed birdseed from the feeders. She said out of the past 15 years at her home, she has only had three bear encounters on her property.

The bear was reported to Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks, but St. Charles was told this was only the second time they received a report about this specific bear.

FWP said they will take action only if the bear becomes a problem.

Earlier in the week, the agency reminded residents to keep garbage and other attractants out of reach of wildlife.

MTN’s Victoria Hill