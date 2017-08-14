GREAT FALLS – Charlie’s Corner Cafe recently opened in downtown Great Falls.

The grab and go restaurant is located in the Times Square Building on the northwest corner of Central Avenue and 5th Street.

“The food that we are selling is quick-serve breakfast and quick-serve lunch. It is more on your healthy side but you also have your not-so-healthy side,” said Patrick Kimmet, the owner.

But the cafe is not the reason Kimmet wanted to open up shop in downtown Great Falls. Attached to Charlie’s Corner Cafe is Rustic Nail Creations.

Story continues below



“I tear down barns and old homesteads across Northern Montana. I utilize the barn wood to make barn wood tables, furniture, artifacts, and stuff like that,” explained Kimmet.

Kimmet wanted to showcase his art work so he brought the restaurant’s equipment from a previous owner and negotiated a deal for the space next door. Other artists from across the state are also featured in Rustic Nails Creations.

“It is a consistently evolving project and that is why a lot of stuff hasn’t even made it to the wall yet or fully put together, because people will come in and buy it before it is finished,” Kimmet said.

But his showroom is not the only evolving aspect: Big Dipper Ice Cream was recently added to the cafe menu, along with extended hours.

“We will go 24 hours if Great Falls wants us. We are here for Great Falls, we are not here for us,” Kimmet said.

Charlie’s Corner Cafe is currently open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m., Monday through Saturday.

Click here to visit the Facebook page.