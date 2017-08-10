GREAT FALLS – Great Falls Police Department confirmed on Thursday that a child has died after being struck by a vehicle on Wednesday night.

At approximately 6:05 p.m. Wednesday, Cascade County / Great Falls Emergency Communications Center received a report of a child hit by a vehicle on the 1200 block of Valley View Drive. GFPD along with Great Falls Fire Rescue and Great Falls Emergency Service responded.

GFPD reported that when first responders arrived the seven-year-old girl was in serious condition. CPR was performed on the child. She was transported to the emergency room at Benefis Health Systems where she died of her injuries.

The scene was secured and troopers from MHP arrived, with their Total Mapping Station, to assist with the investigation.

Story continues below



The incident is still under investigation. GFPD is working closely with the Cascade County Attorney’s Office and MHP to determine what led to the child’s death. They do not believe the incident is criminal in nature.

The name of the child or more information about the incident is not being released at this time.