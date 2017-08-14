GREAT FALLS – The seven-year-old girl who died in Great Falls last week has been identified.

The Cascade County Sheriff/Coroner’s Office identified Isabella Stone as the girl who died from injuries she received after being struck by a vehicle. It happened on Valley View Drive on Aug. 9.

The Great Falls Police Department said they do not believe the incident is criminal in nature or that it involved a driver speeding down the street.

The GFPD continues to investigate. We will update you if we get more information.