UPDATE (6:56 p.m.) – A meeting was held Wednesday night to discuss the future of the Confederate fountain in Hill Park in Downtown Helena.

MTN was there and reports that the City Commission directed the City Manager, Ron Alles, to begin its removal.

AP reports that Mayor Jim Smith said, during the meeting, that he believes the memorial poses a safety concern following a weekend of violence, including a death, at a white nationalist rally in Charlottesville, Virginia.

This is a developing story.

HELENA- At an administrative meeting Wednesday afternoon, multiple Helena City Commissioners called for the removal of a Confederate memorial fountain.

Emotions are running high over the fountain which has been in the community for over a century.

Some of the commissioners fear violent confrontations as a result of the monument’s controversial background.

At Wednesday’s meeting, Commissioner Ed Noonan said, “We have to make it clear we will not become a touchstone for people who use hate to define our community or the American community.”

Another commissioner said the fountain should have been removed years ago.

Many of the people attending the meeting agreed, but a few did speak in support of keeping the monument.

Wilmot Collins, a resident in Helena, testified on behalf of removing the fountain.

“We’re preventing people from bringing in hatred and bigotry. We’re not erasing history. History will be here forever,” Wilmot said.

Others are worried about how the memorial’s removal will effect future generations.

“The students that come to American, that are not even born now, they will have no real concept of what it was like for Civil War veterans,” John Thompson, who testified before the commission, said.

Thompson also is concerned about the slippery slope he thinks might be created by the commission’s decision.

“I think some city’s will at one point or another..put a crack in the damn,” Thompson said.

Once that metaphorical dam breaks, Thompson and others fear more monuments and historic structures will be removed.

However, this is not the first time Helena’s confederate monument has come under fire. The fountain was commissioned more than 100 years ago by the Daughters of the Confederacy, and its origin went largely unnoticed.

Two years ago, city commissioners decided to put a sign up to contextualize the fountain, but that sign was never installed.

Commission members say it’s too late now for a sign.

“I believe that if the fountain remains in the park, there will likely be a confrontation where high emotions coupled with strong beliefs spill over into violence,” Commissioner Dan Ellison said. “We do not need a violent event in our Capital City.”

The Confederate monument will be removed as soon as possible. Mayor Jim Smith said there isn’t currently a plan of where the monument will go and what will replace it.