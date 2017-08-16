HELENA – Members of the Heritage Tourism Council (HTC), a city and county group tasked with protecting historic areas, are figuring out the best way to rehabilitate one of Helena’s most iconic landmarks.

The city of Helena decided earlier this year to demolish and replace the Guardian of the Gulch, otherwise known as the 25-foot Fire Tower that overlooks Downtown Helena.

On Tuesday, the council outlined the conversations they have had with the city and the advice they gave.

Pam Attardo, Heritage Preservation Officer at HTC, said the city is looking at bringing in a crane to aid with the demolition. Attardo said that’s fine as long as it doesn’t disrupt the landscape.

Story continues below



The council also said once the tower is restored, it might actually be more historically accurate than the current tower. That’s because the timber used on the current tower is pressure treated. That’s technology that didn’t exist when the tower was originally constructed.

Funding is also a concern. The council is considering fund-raising events to help pay for the work.

“[The tower] is our symbol and if you have an opportunity to do work on it, you might as well do it the right way. If you’re spending the money, you’re not going to spend any more to do it historically accurate than you would to put it back the way that it was done inaccurately,” Attardo said.

Work on the rehabilitation of the fire tower likely won’t begin until next spring or summer.