HELENA -The Powell County Attorney has charged Mark William Collins with five felonies following an Aug. 4 police chase in Powell County.

According to court documents, Deputy John Micu was called out to a report of wrong way driver on Interstate 90 around 5:30 a.m. Aug. 4.

A witness had reported seeing a brown van driving the wrong way down the interstate two times that morning in the Deer Lodge area. The witness said the van had also gone through the right-of-way fence onto the North Frontage Rd. and was coming at him. The witness had to swerve to miss hitting the van.

Court records say Deputy Micu located the vehicle near the Beck Hill Interchange and followed it south on the North Frontage Rd. to an area just past the Rock Creek Cattle Co. The deputy said in court documents that when he stopped his patrol vehicle behind the van, the driver put it into reverse and collided with the deputy’s Jeep Cherokee and then sped away.

Prosecutors say the suspect in the van then drove up the Rock Creek Cattle Co. Road where it almost collided with another truck before spinning around and accelerating back toward Deputy Micu’s Jeep.

According to court documents, Deputy Micu believed the suspect was trying to harm him. The deputy exited his patrol vehicle with AR-15 and fired 11 rounds. Prosecutors say nine shots passed through the windshield. The suspect, Mark Collins, was struck twice in the right shoulder, once in the left shoulder. A fourth round entered Collins’ mouth and exited at his ear.

A Deer Lodge Police Officer arrived on scene a short time later and aided the Deputy in removing Collins from the van and providing first aid until the ambulance arrived. He was taken to the intensive care unit at a Missoula hospital under guard.

Powell County Attorney Lewis Smith has charged Collins with Attempted Deliberate Homicide, Assault with a Weapon, two counts of Attempted Assault with a Weapon, and Criminal Endangerment.

The charge of Attempted Deliberate Homicide carries a maximum sentence of Life in Prison.

Collins’ bond has been set at $250,000.