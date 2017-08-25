GREAT FALLS – The funeral service for Black Eagle Volunteer Fire Department Chief Tom Martin was held at Montana ExpoPark in Great Falls on Friday.

Martin died at the age of 61 on Saturday night; the cause of death has not been released.

Martin joined the department as a volunteer firefighter in 1994 and rose through the ranks to become the chief.

He passed decades of firefighting knowledge down to the younger generation and expressed gratitude for the supportive relationships between his department and other area fire and rescue crews.