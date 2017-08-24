HELENA – Community members celebrated the return of Central School to the neighborhood on Wednesday with ice cream, photo albums and the unearthing of a time capsule.

Central school is being demolished throughout the week to make way for its bigger, safer replacement.

Wednesday’s block party provided a chance to reminisce on the past and look back over Central’s history.

Former students Jesica George and Jodee Seliskar-Prevel were in fourth and fifth grade when they helped put items in the time capsule that sat underneath the bricks outside Central’s main entrance.

During the celebration, the pair unearthed the PVC time capsule and pulled out memorabilia from days past, including a Central School T-shirt, old class photos and a stuffed tiger.

“It was exciting. We didn’t know what to expect. It was fun,” the pair said. “You don’t really remember what you put in there.”

The public was also invited to travel back in time with scrapbooks from the 1940s that were on display with photos of former students.

Organizers were happy to be reunited with all who have been influenced by the school.

“It was great seeing all the support of all the parents who had kids going here. And the kids come back! I didn’t recognize any of them, but it was great seeing them!” Lucy Morell-Gengler, former parent council president, said.

For some Central alumni, the building’s demolition won’t change much.

“I think even if the building is not here, our memories are going to last forever of elementary school,” George said.