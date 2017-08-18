UPDATE (7:00 p.m.) – In just a few hours Friday, a fountain designed as a memorial to Confederate soldiers was taken out of the Helena park where it had stood for decades.

Now, all that remains of the Confederate Memorial Fountain is an empty stone and concrete base in Hill Park.

It started in the morning, when city crews started the final preparations for moving the fountain. By 2 p.m., a crane had lifted the largest pieces off their base and dropped them onto a trailer.

“Our objective was to safely remove the fountain and keep the large pieces of the fountain intact, and that’s what we were able to do today,” said Amy Teegarden, director of Helena Parks and Recreation.

Police set up fences to keep people away from the fountain while crews worked on it. On the other side, several dozen protestors gathered, some carrying U.S. flags, Montana flags and Confederate battle flags.

Two people were cited and released by Helena police after they refused to leave the fenced-in area. One of them was Patricia Sorenson, who said generations of her family brought their children to the fountain to play. She said it is a part of Helena’s heritage that will now be lost.

“It doesn’t represent hate, it’s a beautiful piece of art donated by little old ladies who collected pennies in milk jars and crocheted doilies to help citizens in this town,” Sorenson said. “It was not given to the city; it was given to the citizens of the city.”

But others came to support the city’s decision. Brian Miller said Confederate monuments like the fountain cannot be separated from a history of racist movements in the U.S.

“People can still do their marches, their free expression, but cities and municipalities need to do everything they can to send a strong message,” he said.

The fountain was donated in 1916 by the United Daughters of the Confederacy. It included an inscription saying, “A loving tribute to our Confederate soldiers.”

City commissioners decided to remove the fountain during an administrative meeting on Wednesday. They cited the possibility that it could become a center for conflict, after rallies at a monument to Robert E. Lee in Charlottesville, Virginia turned violent last week.

City leaders say they were pleased with how the removal was handled by those on all sides.

“People were able to voice their concerns, their frustrations, but it was all done in a peaceful manner,” Teegarden said.

City Engineer Ryan Leland said the fountain was made of five large pieces, fastened together with grout. He said the pieces came apart easily, with no damage. They were hauled away Friday afternoon, with a police escort behind.

Now the pieces of the fountain sit in a city warehouse. The city commission will determine over the next few months what will be done with them.

Teegarden said the city will also have to decide what will be done with the empty space in Hill Park. She said there could be an opportunity to place another piece of public art there.

“We’d like to hear from different community representatives as to some of their ideas of what could be here,” she said. “In the meantime, the site is safe, and it will just be an empty foundation until we have a plan.”

Some of the protesters questioned how much taxpayer money Helena would spend to remove the fountain. Teegarden didn’t have an exact figure on Friday, but she said there would only be an extra cost for hiring the crane. The rest of the work was done by city staff, on their regular hours.

UPDATE (1:51 p.m.) – The largest section of the Confederate fountain memorial, in Downtown Helena, has been removed.

Crews worked most of the morning to dismantle the fountain while protesters gathered to oppose its removal.

By early afternoon on Friday, the majority of the fountain had been packed up and hauled away.

UPDATE (10:24 a.m) – Amy Teegarden, from Helena Parks and Recreation, says they are making final preparations now to remove the fountain.

If all goes well, a crane will arrive Friday afternoon to take it out.

Teegarden says the intention is to remove it in pieces that can be reassembled later. The pieces will be taken to a city shop.

HELENA- A group of about 20 people has gathered near a Confederate memorial fountain in Helena to protest its removal.

On Friday Helena workers put up fencing around the fountain in preparation for removing it from Hill Park.

Assistant Helena Police Chief Steve Hagen says one woman was arrested for obstructing a police officer. He tells MTN people were asked to come out from inside the fence and told they would be arrested if they did not.

The woman did not.

Protesters could be seen waving and an American flag, a Confederate battle flag, and a Gadsden flag. The Gadsden flag features a snake and the words “Don’t Tread on Me.”

Thursday the city of Helena workers turned off water to the fountain and removed the brass top. The city has repeatedly said they do not have a timeline for when the fountain should be removed.

City commissioners elected to remove the fountain at a Wednesday night administrative meeting citing the potential for violent conflict around the fountain and its symbolism.

This is a developing story, we will update you as more information becomes available.