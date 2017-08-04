HELENA-Lewis and Clark Co. Coroner Bryan Backeberg identified the one-year-old boy fatally shot on Tuesday night.

Backeberg identified the boy a Nicholas Anthony Bowers.

Authorities were called to a residence on the 200 block of Hope Rd. just after 7:00 pm for a report of a fatal shooting on August 2.

Hope Rd. is off of Applegate Dr., just south of Lincoln Road.

Backeberg previously told MTN the child had been shot by his father and died at the scene.

In a news release Friday the Coroner said the investigation was ongoing and no further details would be released this week.