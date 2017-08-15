(HELENA) Lewis and Clark County leaders have given final approval to a plan to charge landowners in the Helena Valley to help pay for flood prevention projects.

Last month, county commissioners created the Helena Valley Flood Mitigation Rural Improvement District. It includes more than 1,700 lots, mostly in the area bounded by Interstate 15, John G Mine Road, Green Meadow Drive and Buffalo Road. On Tuesday, the commission voted to charge a $100 annual assessment on each of those lots.

The charge will raise about $170,000 a year, which will be used to pay for some flood mitigation projects directly and to provide local matches for grants to pay for others.

Commissioners heard testimony Tuesday from a number of residents of the district who opposed the fee. Several said the cost would be too high for people on fixed incomes, while others questioned whether all the properties in the district will benefit from the proposed projects.

But commissioners said the county needs more money to move forward with flood mitigation work, and it’s reasonable for people in the Valley to pay for projects in their area.

”It’s not in any way an attempt to do something to people, but trying to do something with folks in the neighborhood,” said Commissioner Andy Hunthausen. “We heard loud and clear, ‘The county hasn’t done enough over the years, so what are you going to do to help us?’”

Commissioners say all the money collected will be spent within the district, on projects that specifically benefit properties in the district.

The $100 fee will be added to landowners’ property tax bills and will be collected in two $50 installments during the year. Matt Heimel, a special districts planner with the county, said the first fees will be collected this fall.