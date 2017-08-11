Crews are on the scene of a pair of wildfires that have broken out in Lake County.

The CSKT Division of Fire is on the scene of the blazes that are burning just above Blue Bay. Ground crews and air support are working the fires.

Local fire officials said that no structures in danger at this time. Finley Point Fire is on standby in case they are needed for structure protection.

Lake County 911 Dispatch reported the fires can be seen from the Rollins area on U.S. Highway 93 North. Drivers are being asked to avoid Montana Highway 35 in the area.

Lake County remains under Stage II Fire Restrictions.