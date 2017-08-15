A grass fire sparked to life on Monday evening in the Rattlesnake area of Missoula.

City firefighters were called to the scene after a sighting of flames was reported just after 8:45 p.m. near the Duncan Drive and Mountain View intersection.

Missoula Fire Department Acting Battalion Chief Randy Thorpe said crews arrived to find that wind was driving a grass fire mid slope above Duncan Drive and the flames were spreading rapidly south and to the west.

Thorpe said the initial plan was focused on a quick attack in order to remove the potential for large fire growth. The fire was contained within one hour and mop up of the interior continued for the next few hours.

An MFD engine did patrol the fire throughout the night. Missoula City Fire, Missoula Rural Fire and the Montana Department of Natural resources and Conservation worked to keep the blaze in check.

Thorpe said the fire burned approximately two acres.