GREAT FALLS – Emergency crews responded to a small wildland fire northeast of Great Falls on Friday.

The fire was reported at about 2:15 p.m.

It happened near 6720 Rainbow Dam Road, east of Black Eagle and north of the Missouri River. The area is normally covered by the Black Eagle Volunteer Fire Department.

However, all BEVFD members are currently attending a memorial service for Tom Martin, the BEVFD chief who passed away last weekend.

Thanks to mutual aid agreements with their fellow volunteer departments in the area, crews from Sand Coulee, Ulm, Gore Hill, Malmstrom AFB, Cascade and Helena were ready to respond, and quickly contained and extinguished the fire.

The fire burned about two acres.

There were no injuries, and no damaged buildings or structures.

The cause of the fire is still being investigated.