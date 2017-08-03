Just like Tuesday night, a strong cold front will move through Montana on Friday. Strong wind and a signficant shift in wind direction will occur with this front. Much cooler weather will follow, also similar to the last front. Friday will start out warm and sunny, with highs in the 80s. West winds will pick up to around 20mph. Later in the afternoon, scattered thunderstorms will develop along and ahead of the cold front. The wind shift will occur behind the front, switching around to the north and northeast. Gusts should top 30mph in some locations. Erratic wildfire behavior is possible with the strong, changeable wind. Evacuation Warnings remain in effect for areas near some wildfires, but no orders have been given. People that live in these areas must be ready to leave at a moment’s notice. Saturday will be much cooler with mostly cloudy skies and scattered showers with a few isolated thunderstorms. Showers and clouds will clear later in the afternoon. Highs will only be in the 60s and 70s, with 40s and 50s in the mountains. The higher peaks will hold in the 30s! Saturday night will be chilly, with lows in the 30s and 40s. Sunday will be sunny and warmer as temperatures reach the 70s to around 80.

Overall, the weather pattern for the next week+ should be cooler as several cold fronts will drop south from Canada. However, these fronts will create periods of heightened fire danger with increasing wind and wind shifts. Fire season is not over with yet, but these fronts will also drop temperatures which aides firefighters.

Curtis Grevenitz

Chief Meteorologist