(HELENA) Helena School District leaders say they will start tearing down the exterior of historic Central School next week.

Superintendent Jack Copps said demolition will start Monday morning.

Crews have already been working inside the school for about a month, trying to identify and take out asbestos in the 102-year-old building. Any asbestos had to be removed before the demolition could move forward.

Central School has been closed since 2013, when an engineer’s report raised concerns it could receive serious damage in an earthquake. It is one of three elementary schools, along with Bryant and Jim Darcy, that will be replaced after Helena voters approved a $63 million bond issue in May. District leaders want to have all three new schools finished in time for the 2019 school year.