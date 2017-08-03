HELENA, Mont. (AP) — A federal appeals court has blocked U.S. immigration officials from deporting a Mexican man who recently settled a lawsuit over claims that he was raped in a Montana jail while awaiting previous deportation proceedings.

Attorney Shahid Haque filed a petition with the 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals on behalf of Audemio Orozco-Ramirez. The attorney said the temporary stay granted Wednesday will remain in effect until the court issues a judgment.

Haque says Orozco-Ramirez was arrested Wednesday during a regular check-in with U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement. He says Orozco-Ramirez had met monthly with ICE officials for four years without incident.

Haque says ICE officials told him they intended to put his client on a plane to Mexico within days. ICE officials did not respond to an email seeking comment.