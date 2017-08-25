JACKSON, Wyo. (AP) — Grand Teton National Park rangers are investigating the illegal use of a drone that buzzed a grizzly bear and her two cubs in the northwest Wyoming park.

The incident occurred Wednesday evening.

Park spokeswoman Denise Germann told the Jackson Hole News & Guide that rangers and others saw the drone hover close to the grizzlies.

But whoever was piloting the drone managed to retrieve it and flee without being seen.

Drone use is illegal on National Park Service property, including Grand Teton and Yellowstone.

Illegal drone use was also reported in Grand Teton during the total solar eclipse Monday, but Germann was unaware of anyone being cited.

She says there were instances of drone pilots preparing their drones for flight but being confronted by rangers before they launched.