BISMARCK, N.D. (AP) — A hay donation lottery program set up in North Dakota to help drought-stricken ranchers is being expanded to producers in South Dakota and Montana.

The effort was launched last week by North Dakota’s Agriculture Department, North Dakota State University and the Michigan-based nonprofit Ag Community Relief. Officials set up a site near the NDSU campus to accept hay donations that will be doled out to needy producers through a lottery process. to donate call the Ag Department at Drought Hotline at 701-425-8454.

North Dakota Agriculture Commissioner Doug Goehring on Tuesday said the lottery will be opened to ranchers throughout the tristate area. The application deadline is Aug. 31. To apply click here.

Ag Community Relief is organizing a large hay donation convoy to North Dakota later this month. The first hay drawing will be in early September. More drawings will be held as donations allow.

Story continues below



“Donations have been pouring in from throughout Montana to help folks affected by both drought and fire. These people are the unsung heroes of the disaster response and a reminder of how the worst of times can bring out the best in people,” said MDA Director Ben Thomas. “We are proud and grateful to join with Ag Community Relief and our friends in North and South Dakota to get more resources to those affected.”