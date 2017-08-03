HELENA – Three suspects are in custody this week for allegedly dealing drugs in Helena.

The Missouri River Drug Task Force announced Thursday that three suspects were arrested on the 400 block of Last Chance Gulch Wednesday on a variety of charges.

57-year-old Robert Walton Brooks was arrested for felony criminal possession of methamphetamine. His bond was set at $20,000 in Justice Court Thursday afternoon.

Anthony Wayne Bailey, 36, was charged with two counts of possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine and Suboxone. Bailey was also charged with one count of felony possession of dangerous drugs, heroin. His bond in justice court was set at $35,000.

52-year-old Bill Lee Rouse was charged with possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine. His bond is $50,000.

The street value of the meth seized Wednesday is approximately worth $7,000.

In addition to the seized drugs, MRDTF agents found several digital scales, small baggies, and hand written notes consistent with drug ledgers.

Investigators said Bailey admitted he was an opiate addict.