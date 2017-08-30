UPDATE: 4:45P: The Montana Department of Transportation has closed Montana State Highway 234 because of fire activity. The highway is closed at Sucker Creek Rd.
This is in the area of the East Fork Fire. Fire officials estimated late Wednesday afternoon that the fire had consumed more than 2,000 acres.
GREAT FALLS-Evacuations have been ordered due to the East Fork Fire burning in the Bears Paw Mountains.
An Emergency Alert System issued at 1:55 p.m. says that a FIRE WARNING is in effect, and the following areas have been ordered to evacuate:
The evacuation area runs from Sucker Creek Road South to Rocky Boy Reservation West to Rocky Boy and East to Blaine County Line
In addition, the Bear Paw Volunteer Fire Department posted the following message on Facebook:
Beaver Creek Park is closed. The wind has shifted direction the fire to miners gulch. It is headed towards the park. We do not want ANYONE south of Taylor Road. No recreational vehicles. No one at their cabins. THANK YOU to everyone for your support during this fire. Safety is our number one concern.
We are working to get more information and will keep you updated.
The East Fork Fire burning in the Bears Paw Mountains has now burned more than 1,000 acres.
The fire was reported at around 3:30 p.m. on Sunday.
Dustin White of the Chippewa Cree Tribal Water Resources Department said on Tuesday that it is now a Type 3 fire, and is only 10% contained.
White said that a Hot Shot Crew from Missouri is scheduled to arrive on Wednesday.
On Monday, firefighters believed that they were gaining the upper hand on containment, but the fire has since grown to an estimated 1,030 acres.
Radio station KHEW has been posting updates on its Facebook page.
David Sherman reporting for MTN