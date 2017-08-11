HELENA – On Saturday, the Lewis and Clark Library will offer an opportunity to purchase retired books tomorrow at the East Helena Lewis and Clark Library.

While the Library is only asking 10 cents per retired books, the staff is hoping people will donate a little more to help raise money for programs and services that the library provides.

The sale will run from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Patrons that attend will find a plethora of novels for all ages and covering a wide variety of subjects.

The small town library has more than 700 card holders, many members of the community are dependent on the services they provide such as internet access.

Branch Director Diane Potter said proving for the community is really what the library is all about.

“We are one of the last best places to be and kids of all ages come in here,” said Potter. “We just want to be involved with people and make them happy and find things for them. “

For more information about the programs and services the branch offers, click here.