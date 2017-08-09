Tuesday an East Helena man was sentenced to prison on drug charges.

Robert William Stubbins of East Helena was sentenced to 10 years in prison and five years supervised release.

A press release from the U.S. Attorney’s Office in Missoula said Stubbins, 39, entered guilty pleas to conspiracy to possess with intent and to distribute methamphetamine, and possession of a firearm in furtherance of a drug trafficking crime in April.

According to the Offer of Proof filed in the case, Stubbins possessed firearms while dealing methamphetamine and heroin in East Helena from November 2016 through January 2017. During much of that time, Stubbins was armed and traded firearms for drugs and/or money.

Stubbins sold methamphetamine, heroin, and a firearm during the investigation. The investigation ended in January when law enforcement executed a search warrant at his residence. Methamphetamine, heroin, and a rifle were seized.

U.S. District Court Judge Sam Haddon issued the sentence.

The case was prosecuted by Assistant U.S. Attorney Paulette Stewart.

The case was investigated by the Missouri River Drug Task Force, Federal Bureau of Investigation, Helena Police Department, Lewis and Clark County Sheriff’s Office, and the DEA Western Laboratory.

The “Offer Of Proof” in the case provides the following information:

Robert William Stubbins possessed firearms while dealing methamphetamine and heroin in East Helena from November 2016 through January 2017. During much of this time, Stubbins was armed and traded firearms for drugs and/or money. He talked to a source of information about a number of firearms that he was interested in acquiring and selling.

On November 11, 2016, a controlled purchase of approximately 3.8 grams of methamphetamine was made from Stubbins. On December 14, 2016, a controlled purchase of one gram of methamphetamine was made from Stubbins. On January 13, 2017, Stubbins contacted the source of information and advised that he had several firearms for sale. Stubbins offered to sell one pistol and the sawed off shotgun that were at his residence.

On January 18, 2017, Stubbins met with the source of information and was armed with two pistols.

On January 19, 2017, a controlled purchased of methamphetamine and a firearm were made from Stubbins at his East Helena residence. The source of information purchased a Hi Point, Luger 9mm pistol bearing serial number P197719 and approximately 2.2 grams of methamphetamine for $340.1

During the transaction, two additional pistols were possessed by Stubbins, a chrome .40 caliber pistol and a small .22 caliber pistol. The .40 caliber pistol was sitting on the table in front of Stubbins. The .22 caliber pistol was in a backpack next to the couch that Stubbins was sitting on. The .22 caliber pistol was in a backpack that also contained a scale and methamphetamine. Stubbins retrieved the .22 caliber pistol and placed the pistol on the table in front of him. Stubbins then retrieved a scale and methamphetamine from the backpack. Stubbins sold the source of information the last of his methamphetamine.

On January 21, 2017, Stubbins showed the source of information two additional pistols, a large chrome 9mm pistol that looked like “Dirty Harry’s” and a silver and black 9mm pistol. The source of information discussed purchasing the silver and black pistol for $400 from Stubbins. Stubbins allowed the source of information to hold each pistol after Stubbins unloaded them.

On January 23, 2017, Stubbins met with the source of information in Helena. Stubbins planned to go on a drug run for methamphetamine and heroin. The investigation revealed that Stubbin’s source of supply was likely in Salt Lake City, Utah. Money ($1500) was given to Stubbins for him to pick up an ounce of methamphetamine and an ounce of heroin. Stubbins planned to get the same for himself.

On January 31, 2017, law enforcement executed a federal search warrant on Stubbins’ East Helena residence. Law enforcement recovered methamphetamine and heroin, a Remington Howa .22-250 rifle, a magazine for a Hi-Point 9mm pistol, and ammunition. The substances were tested by the DEA Laboratory. There was 16.908 grams of 100% pure methamphetamine and approximately 21.5 grams of heroin.