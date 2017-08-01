Residents in the Moose Lake area have been ordered to evacuate their homes due to the nearby wildfire danger.

The Granite County Sheriff’s Office is saying that residents living in the area must leave their homes immediately. Law enforcement and other emergency responders are working in the area to provide information about routes to take out of the area.

The Meyers and Whetstone fires are the two wildfires burning closest to Moose Lake.

There are reportedly 82 structures in the area under threat and high winds are creating critical fire weather in the area.

You can visit Inciweb and the Beaverhead-Deer Lodge National Forest Facebook page for more info.

Local authorities have issued evacuation notices for the Frog Pond Basin and Copper Creek Campground areas near the Whetstone Ridge fire that’s burning 2,600 acres outside of Philipsburg. The areas and cabins are completely closed.

Copper Creek Road #80 remains closed at the junction with Moose Lake Road and the Copper Creek Campground is also still closed. Moose Lake Road and Ross Fork Road remain open to local traffic only.

Fire managers say that Their main focus at this time is protecting private development, primarily on the east side of the fire. Crews have put in place structure protection for the 82 structures nearest to the Meyers and Whetstone Ridge fires.

The nearby Meyers fire has burned nearly 1,200 acres.

There will be a community meeting about the Meyers Whetstone Fires at 7 p.m. on Wednesday, Aug. 3 in the Granite High School cafeteria in Philipsburg with Mike Almas’ Northern Rockies Incident Management Team.

Stage II Fire restrictions remain in effect for private lands within Granite County.