SEELEY LAKE – The evacuation warnings issued on Tuesday for residents living near the Rice Ridge fire burning three miles northeast of Seeley Lake remain in effect.

Missoula County Sheriff authorities issued the evacuation warning for residents on both sides of Highway 83 south of Rice Ridge Road and immediately south of Cottonwood Lakes Road– east of Highway 83 and extending through Double Arrow Ranch.

The evacuation warning means residents in the area should be prepared in case they are asked to quickly leave the area.

Meanwhile, state wildlife officials announced late Tuesday that several water bodies around Seeley Lake are closed to the public while crews use the lake water to fight the Rice Ridge Fire.

The closure applies to all recreation, such as boating, swimming, wading and fishing, so that aircraft crews can safely operate as they dip water from the lake. Officials say the closure will be in place until fire crews no longer need to use the lake for suppression efforts.

Crews spent Tuesday bracing for winds in the Seeley Lake area to see what Mother Nature would do to their efforts to contain the Rice Ridge fire.

“The entire perimeter is active, but again, if the winds start coming from the north and east and pushing back down toward the Seeley Lake community, that’s the concern. That’s the reason these communities were put on evacuation warnings — burning ground fuel,” explained Rice Ridge fire public information officer Bill Swartley.

Missoula County Sheriff’s deputies and U.S. Forest Service rangers spent the day contacting residents in the area with information on how dangerous the Rice Ridge fire is as crews brace for more serious fire activity through this week.

“Anytime the wind picks up and particularly with these really dry hot conditions, it’s always a concern because it increases the fire activity, it encourages fire to spread more quickly and also to throw out embers and spots out ahead of the fire and that can be a real danger for firefighters,” said Gabrielle Kenton with the Incident Management Team that’s coordinating to fight against the Rice Ridge fire.

Several roads remain closed to make way for fire equipment, including Cottonwood Road with more equipment and personnel rolling in. There are now about 150 crew members working on the fire.

The air quality which was ranked as “hazardous” for much of Tuesday has improved to “unhealthy for sensitive groups” as of early Wednesday.

– information from Don Fisher and Mark Thorsell included in this report