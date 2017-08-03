HELENA-Favorable weather conditions are helping crews get the upper hand on two fires north of Lincoln.

Fire managers lifted evacuation orders for Upper Stonewall Creek Rd. around 4:00 pm on Thursday.

Upper Stonewall Creek Rd is on the southwest side of the Park Creek fire.

The Lewis and Clark Co. Sheriff’s Office evacuated residents from some 16 homes during Tuesday night’s dangerous fire weather.

The Arrastra Creek fire has burned just under 4,000 acres. The Park Creek fire has burned more than 5,100 acres. Lightning started both fires.

Firefighters have the Park Creek fire 30 percent contained. The Arrastra Creek fire is 25 percent contained.