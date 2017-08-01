(HELENA) Authorities are evacuating several homes north of Lincoln, after worsening fire conditions Tuesday night raised concerns.

Residents in the upper Stonewall area are being evacuated. According to the Helena-Lewis and Clark National Forest, about five to eight homes will be affected.

Authorities say a spot fire in that area has them concerned. However, they say the evacuation is primarily a precautionary measure at this point.

The area being evacuated is between two large lightning-caused fires, the Park Creek Fire and the Arrastra Creek fire. Firefighters say fire activity picked up Tuesday afternoon, when an inversion layer lifted. The area is currently under a red flag warning. Crews are expecting stronger winds through the evening.

Authorities are concerned about the southwest corner of the Arrastra Creek Fire, along with the southern edge of the Park Creek Fire. Aircraft have dropped four loads of fire retardant this afternoon.

Since fire activity increased, ash has begun falling on the fire camp near Lincoln.